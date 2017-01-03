Mapinduzi Cup: URA register first defeat

Result: Jang'ombe Boys 2 URA FC 1 URA FC v Simba SC URA FC v Taifa ya Jang'ombe URA FC registered their first loss in the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar, going down 2-1 against Jang'ombe Boys. Hamisi Makame gave Jang'ombe the lead before Labama Bokota levelled the matters for URA.

