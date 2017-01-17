'I've never done anything like this':...

'I've never done anything like this': Woman hikes Kilimanjaro for AIDS awareness

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stalbans Review

Gruelling conditions and challenging weather are just some of the problems a Radlett woman will face when she climbs Kilimanjaro for charity. Today, Ayoola Bandele will join a team of 18 to climb the world's highest, free-standing mountain in support of HIV awareness and testing in Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC