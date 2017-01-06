He climbed Kilimanjaro. Now, this bli...

He climbed Kilimanjaro. Now, this blind Fort Collins man is helping others see beyond disability.

When a hiker says he climbed hand-to-foot up a mountain, it usually just means he had to use his hands to scramble over rocks along the way. But when Dan Berlin climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in November, his hands were tracking his partner's feet up the trail to the 19,341-foot summit of Africa's highest peak.

