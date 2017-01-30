Government of Tanzania launches a nat...

Government of Tanzania launches a nationwide scheme to improve access to water

The Government of Tanzania in partnership with the UK Department for International Development , has launched a performance based financing scheme in the water sector worth Tsh. 200 billion on January 30th, 2017.

Chicago, IL

