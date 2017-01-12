Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei wins ...

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei wins MVP in Simba FC's

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei was voted man-of-the-match for in Simba FC's 5-4 penalty shootout win over rivals Yanga in the Tanzanian Mapinduzi Cup on Tuesday night. Kotei, who joined the Tanzanian giants from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals impressed heavily at the Amman stadium in Zanzibar.

Chicago, IL

