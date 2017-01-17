Fitness trainer to take on Mount Kili...

Fitness trainer to take on Mount Kilimanjaro challenge for Ludgershall family

THE owner of a bootcamp fitness class in Upavon is heading to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of a pre-schooler who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development. Alison Marron, 41, is flying out for the epic challenge on February 14, having already raised more than A 2,100 for the charity Reverse Rett and also to raise awareness of the condition which afflicts her friend's daughter, who lives in Ludgershall.

