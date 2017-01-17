Fitness trainer to take on Mount Kilimanjaro challenge for Ludgershall family

THE owner of a bootcamp fitness class in Upavon is heading to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of a pre-schooler who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development. Alison Marron, 41, is flying out for the epic challenge on February 14, having already raised more than A 2,100 for the charity Reverse Rett and also to raise awareness of the condition which afflicts her friend's daughter, who lives in Ludgershall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.