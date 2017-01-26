First major survey exhibition by British artist Lubaina Himid on view at Modern Art Oxford
Modern Art Oxford is presenting the first major survey exhibition by British artist Lubaina Himid . One of the pioneers of the British Black Arts Movement, Himid first came to prominence in the 1980s when she began organising exhibitions of work by her peers, whom she felt were under-represented in the contemporary art scene.
