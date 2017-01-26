BRIEF-Vbare Iberian Properties Socimi...

BRIEF-Vbare Iberian Properties Socimi 9-month net profit at 3.4 million euros

NEW YORK, Jan 23 A U.S. judge ordered the arrest of a former analyst at Dell Inc founder Michael Dell's investment fund on Monday after he refused to show up for trial to face charges that he made $1.5 million engaging in insider trading.

