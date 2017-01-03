Boat capsizes off Tanzania's coast, kills at least 12
At least 12 people drowned when a boat capsized near a town on Tanzania's coast, while at least 27 others were rescued, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The boat capsized in the early hours of the morning with an unknown number of passengers onboard, Tanga regional police commander Benedict Wakulyamba told Reuters by telephone.
