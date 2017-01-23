Anantara announces development of new...

Anantara announces development of new resort in Zanzibar

Minor Hotel Group Berli Jucker House 99 Soi Rubia, Sukhumvit 42 Road, Kwaeng Phrakanong, Khet Bangkok, Thailand Phone: +662-365-7500 Visit Website Bangkok -- Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, a leading operator and developer of luxury hotels, resorts and spas, has announced the development of Anantara Zanzibar Resort, expected to open in 2020 as part of the Zanzibar Amber Resort mixed-use lifestyle community. Occupying in excess of 1,000 hectares of prime Indian Ocean coastline in the north east of Zanzibar, Zanzibar Amber Resort is an integrated project which is currently under development blending contemporary lifestyle aspirations with premium hospitality and world-class facilities.

Chicago, IL

