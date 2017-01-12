Airbus finalises deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi's flynas -sources
Jan 10 Airbus has finalised an agreement to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas, according to industry sources. The order from flynas is expected to cover over 60 A320neo narrow body jets, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
