Africa: Tanzania Fast-Tracking Postcode System to Hasten E-Commerce

As Africa commemorated the Pan African Postal Day yesterday, the government has stated that it is considering fast-tracking the usage of the national addressing and postcode system so that it plays a key role in the development of e-commerce. It also called upon citizens to make use of the postal services as infrastructure for offering e-commerce and contribute to the national eco-nomic growth.

