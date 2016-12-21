UK-funded drone deliveries aim to sav...

UK-funded drone deliveries aim to save mothers, babies in Tanzania

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Drones delivering blood and medicine to rural areas of Tanzania could help to save the lives of many mothers and newborn babies in a country where one of the biggest causes of maternal deaths is blood loss during childbirth, the UK aid department said. The Department for International Development , which has given funding for the trial due to start early next year, said the drone deliveries could assist more than 50,000 births a year in the East African country.

Chicago, IL

