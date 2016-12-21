UK-funded drone deliveries aim to save mothers, babies in Tanzania

Drones delivering blood and medicine to rural areas of Tanzania could help to save the lives of many mothers and newborn babies in a country where one of the biggest causes of maternal deaths is blood loss during childbirth, the UK aid department said. The Department for International Development , which has given funding for the trial due to start early next year, said the drone deliveries could assist more than 50,000 births a year in the East African country.

