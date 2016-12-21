Tanzania: Zanzibar Polls Crisis Unfol...

Tanzania: Zanzibar Polls Crisis Unfolds in 2016

Friday Dec 23

Dar es Salaam - Around mid-day Wednesday, October 28, 2015 the Zanzibar Electoral Commission chairman, Mr Jecha Salim Jecha, appeared in front of live cameras, with one unprecedented piece of information: the results of Zanzibar presidential and House of Reps elections, which were conducted three days earlier as part of the Tanzania General Election have been annulled. According to Mr Jecha, there were massive irregularities that compromised the credibility of the polls, so the results had to be nullified.

Chicago, IL

