Tanzania: Zanzibar Invites Cuban Investors to Explore Tourism Potential
Zanzibar Second Vice- President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi has asked the Cuban investors to use the available opportunity to invest in the Island's tourism industry. Mr Idd extended the invitation when he met the outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Jorge Lopez Tormo, at his Stone Town office, yesterday, assuring that Zanzibar's doors are open for Cuban investors.
