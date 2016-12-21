Tanzania: Women's Fertility Drops 17% - Survey

Dar es Salaam - Tanzanian women's fertility rate has decreased to 5.2 children per woman in 2015/16 from 6.2 children per woman in 1991/92, the Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey and Malaria Indicator Survey shows. The survey conducted and released by the National Bureau of Statistics last week shows a steady decline in fertility among women as years advance.

