Tanzania: Women's Fertility Drops 17%...

Tanzania: Women's Fertility Drops 17% - Survey

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Tanzanian women's fertility rate has decreased to 5.2 children per woman in 2015/16 from 6.2 children per woman in 1991/92, the Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey and Malaria Indicator Survey shows. The survey conducted and released by the National Bureau of Statistics last week shows a steady decline in fertility among women as years advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC