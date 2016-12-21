Tanzania: Unaffordable Houses, Interest Rate Hinder Housing Sector
Demand for housing and housing loans remains extremely high but is constrained by inadequate supply of affordable housing and high interest rates. According to Tanzania Mortgage Market update by Bank of Tanzania , the current housing deficit in Tanzania is estimated at three million housing units with a 200,000 unit annual demand.
