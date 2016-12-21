Tanzania: Puzzle of Missing Oppositio...

Tanzania: Puzzle of Missing Opposition Official, 7 Bodies Deepens

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - The mystery surrounding the seven bodies that were fished out of Ruvu River and disappearance of Chadema official Ben Saanane is yet to be resolved as the Police Force says it is still investigating both incidents. Speaking with journalists yesterday for the first time on both cases, Acting Director of Criminal Investigations Robert Boaz said it wasn't true that the police are ignoring the two matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC