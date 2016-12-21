Tanzania: Puzzle of Missing Opposition Official, 7 Bodies Deepens
Dar es Salaam - The mystery surrounding the seven bodies that were fished out of Ruvu River and disappearance of Chadema official Ben Saanane is yet to be resolved as the Police Force says it is still investigating both incidents. Speaking with journalists yesterday for the first time on both cases, Acting Director of Criminal Investigations Robert Boaz said it wasn't true that the police are ignoring the two matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07)
|May '16
|Annalwise Michae...
|1,062
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC