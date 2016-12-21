Tanzania: Prisons to Make Own Uniforms

Tailoring workshops under the Tanzania Prisons Force will undergo a major revitalisation in the next financial year to enable them produce enough uniforms for warders and officers, hence geting rid of private dealers. In the same vein, the department will procure clothing materials for making uniforms directly from manufacturers instead of purchasing them from the middlemen, according to the Home Affairs Permanent Secretary , Major-General Projest Rwegasira.

