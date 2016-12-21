Tanzania: Over 6,000 Names to be Dele...

Tanzania: Over 6,000 Names to be Delected From Voters' Register

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Zanzibar Electoral Commission says 6,743 names would soon be deleted from the voter register in the ongoing exercise to clean-up and updating of the Permanent Voters Register . "The unqualified persons mainly the deceased were identified following a one-week verification exercise through display, during which people were asked to identify and appeal against the unwanted names," ZEC Directorm Mr Salum Kassim said at a press conference held in his office at Maisara, yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,466,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC