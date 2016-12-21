Tanzania: Over 6,000 Names to be Delected From Voters' Register

The Zanzibar Electoral Commission says 6,743 names would soon be deleted from the voter register in the ongoing exercise to clean-up and updating of the Permanent Voters Register . "The unqualified persons mainly the deceased were identified following a one-week verification exercise through display, during which people were asked to identify and appeal against the unwanted names," ZEC Directorm Mr Salum Kassim said at a press conference held in his office at Maisara, yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.