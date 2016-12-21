Tanzania: Opposition MP Lema's Appeal Hearing Hits Wall Again
Hearing of an appeal for bail filed by Arusha Urban MP on CHADEMA ticket, Godbless Lema, has once again hit a brick wall, which means he will have to spend more days in remand custody. This followed an appeal filed yesterday by the prosecution side challenging Judge Modesta Opiyo's decision to hear the MP's appeal.
