Tanzania: Major Projects to Ease Power Woes Now in the Offing

Wednesday Dec 21

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company is mulling over a number of power transmission projects, which would enable the country to have a power transmission ring. The National Power Backbone project coordinator, Mr Khalid James, said here yesterday that the scheme would involve connecting the southern regions of Lindi and Mtwara in the national power grid.

Chicago, IL

