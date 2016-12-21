Tanzania: Locals Urged to Abide By Foreign Laws While Abroad
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation has called on academic and religious institutions as well as individuals wishing to travel to foreign countries to seek permits and abide by the laws of those states when on training or any other tour of duty. A statement issued by the ministry yesterday as well refuted reports that eight Tanzanians who were recently arrested in neighbouring Malawi, were not spies but rather workers of CARITAS Tanzania based in Songea, Ruvuma Region, an aid agency of the Catholic Church.
