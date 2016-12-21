Tanzania: Live Animal Export Ban Clarified

The government's three-year ban on exportation of live animals was clamped following rampant cheating and abuse of conditions specified on permits, which resulted to massive loss to the state in terms of revenue and animal resources. The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Jumanne Maghembe, told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the move to ban export of live wild animals for the three years is meant to give the government enough time to put in place a better mechanism that will block loopholes for abuse of the business.

