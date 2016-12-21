Tanzania: It's Futile to Stubbornly Cling to the Past and Expect to Overcome Present-Day Challenges

On Monday last week in Mwananchi, a stable mate of this newspaper, columnist Nicasisus Agwanda wrote, and I quote, "Wapo wanaoamini kuwa Tanzania tunaishi dunia ya peke yetu, tunapumua pumzi ya kipekee na tunaamua na kufanya mambo ya kipekee.Kwetu sisi pazuri kwa namna ambayo akili zetu zimetutuma kukubaliana na ukweli huo wa uwongo." Without translating word for word, Mr Agwanda was calling us out for what we are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.