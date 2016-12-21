Tanzania: It Was a Year of Turbulence...

Tanzania: It Was a Year of Turbulence Within Opposition Party CUF

Wednesday Dec 21

Dar es Salaam - The year 2016 has been a turbulent one for opposition parties in the country, for months now they have failed to conduct public rallies thanks to a ban ordered by President John Pombe Magufuli, however for CUF it is definitely going to be the year that they will hate to remember about. To mark a bitter end of the year, last week supporters of two rival groups within the party engaged in a bloody fight which left three seriously injured at the premises of High Court, where a case which is going to define the future of the party is raging.

Chicago, IL

