Tanzania: How Energy-Saving Stoves Benefit Rural Women

INTRODUCTION of energysaving stoves in the Moshi Municipal Council in Kilimanjaro region has made difference in the lives of women in different households besides contributing to environmental conservation. Beneficiaries of a Sustainable Land Management Project affirm that they are using less firewood in cooking, thereby turning challenges of environmental conservation into opportunities for development at a household level.

Chicago, IL

