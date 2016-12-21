Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister Uses ...

Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister Uses Jamiiforums to Deny Abduction Allegations

Dar es Salaam - Home Affairs minister Mwigilu Nchemba has posted comments on JamiiForums, the same social media platform that has been under attack by the government in recent months. Mr Nchemba took to JamiiForums on Wednesday to defend himself against accusations that he was a suspect in the disappearance of Chadema cadre Ben Saanane.

