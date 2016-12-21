Tanzania: Gypsum Available in Abundance



Minister for Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, has ordered the commissioner of minerals, gypsum miners and owners of industries to resolve their differences and make sure they agree on payment and prices so as to boost the gypsum mining business in the country. Prof Muhongo was speaking after visiting Mkanganga gypsum mines, which are located at Hoteli Tatu in Kilwa District, Lindi Region.

