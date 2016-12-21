Tanzania: Govt Power Firm, European Suppliers to End Row On Power
Tanzania, Norway and Denmark governments have agreed to amicably resolve the dispute between Tanzania Electric Supply Company and two Scandinavian firms over the installation of 10 power generation turbines in Nyakato in 2013. The Sh129 billion, 60MW generators, were commissioned and started generating electricity in 2013 to offset shortages that resulted from reduced water levels in dams.
