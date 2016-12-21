Tanzania: Govt Power Firm, European S...

Tanzania: Govt Power Firm, European Suppliers to End Row On Power

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tanzania, Norway and Denmark governments have agreed to amicably resolve the dispute between Tanzania Electric Supply Company and two Scandinavian firms over the installation of 10 power generation turbines in Nyakato in 2013. The Sh129 billion, 60MW generators, were commissioned and started generating electricity in 2013 to offset shortages that resulted from reduced water levels in dams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC