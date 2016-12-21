Tanzania: Govt Orders Dissolution of Cash Crop Development Funds
Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has ordered the disbandment of crop development funds whose responsibilities can be executed by the respective crop boards. Premier Majaliwa asked Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Mr Charles Tizeba, to review the performance of coffee, sisal and tea development funds and take appropriate actions.
