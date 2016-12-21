Tanzania: Govt Now Disbands Cashew Fund Over Sh5 Billion Account

Dar es Salaam/Mtwara - The government has scrapped the Cashewnut Industry Development Trust Fund and disbanded its management team for operating a Sh5 billion fixed deposit account, contrary to a presidential directive. The fund's responsibilities were immediately shifted to the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania while the suspended managers will remain jobless for unspecified time as the government ponders their fate.

