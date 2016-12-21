Tanzania: Govt Now Disbands Cashew Fu...

Tanzania: Govt Now Disbands Cashew Fund Over Sh5 Billion Account

Thursday Dec 22

Dar es Salaam/Mtwara - The government has scrapped the Cashewnut Industry Development Trust Fund and disbanded its management team for operating a Sh5 billion fixed deposit account, contrary to a presidential directive. The fund's responsibilities were immediately shifted to the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania while the suspended managers will remain jobless for unspecified time as the government ponders their fate.

Chicago, IL

