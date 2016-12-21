Tanzania: Fish Fillet Processing Hit ...

Tanzania: Fish Fillet Processing Hit Hard By Illegal Fishing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Fish fillet processing has declined by seven per cent in the period ended June this year due to illegal fishing in Lake Victoria. The Bank of Tanzania Manager, Mwanza Branch, Mr James Machemba said at the weekend that production of fish fillets declined to 23,488.4 tones from 25, 371.2 tones of the corresponding period last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC