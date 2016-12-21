Tanzania: Fish Fillet Processing Hit Hard By Illegal Fishing
Fish fillet processing has declined by seven per cent in the period ended June this year due to illegal fishing in Lake Victoria. The Bank of Tanzania Manager, Mwanza Branch, Mr James Machemba said at the weekend that production of fish fillets declined to 23,488.4 tones from 25, 371.2 tones of the corresponding period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07)
|May '16
|Annalwise Michae...
|1,062
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC