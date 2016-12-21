Tanzania: Few Travelled for Festive Holiday As 'Economic Hardship' Bites
Dar es Salaam - The number of people travelling to up-country during this festive season has gone down compared to last year's, with the ticket agents blaming it on the much-talked-about economic hardships. Amidst these concerns, ticket agents, in separate interviews with The Citizen, spoke the same language over the current state of affairs; with all saying government's cost-cutting measures have affected people's incomes and hence the trend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07)
|May '16
|Annalwise Michae...
|1,062
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC