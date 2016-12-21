Tanzania: Few Travelled for Festive H...

Tanzania: Few Travelled for Festive Holiday As 'Economic Hardship' Bites

Dar es Salaam - The number of people travelling to up-country during this festive season has gone down compared to last year's, with the ticket agents blaming it on the much-talked-about economic hardships. Amidst these concerns, ticket agents, in separate interviews with The Citizen, spoke the same language over the current state of affairs; with all saying government's cost-cutting measures have affected people's incomes and hence the trend.

