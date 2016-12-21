Tanzania: Drone Solution for Safe Med...

Tanzania: Drone Solution for Safe Medical Supplies Deliveries

Trials for drone-based blood and other medical supplies deliveries in the country have got a new boost, with the United Kingdom government set to fund the project. The project, like it is for Rwanda, which started the same in October, is aimed at reducing the time spent to send stock to health clinics, particularly those in remote areas, by road or other means.

Chicago, IL

