Tanzania: Court in 'Whether or Not' Mode to Release MP Lema On Bail

The High Court here is today expected to issue a ruling on whether Arusha Urban MP on CHADEMA ticket, Godbless Lema, who is facing sedition charges, should be released on bail or not. Lema was arrested on November 2 in Dodoma and taken to Arusha before he was charged with issuing an insulting statement against President John Magufuli.

