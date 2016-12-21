Tanzania: China's Exim Bank Support Z...

Tanzania: China's Exim Bank Support Zanzibar to Continue

The Exim Bank of China has assured that it will continue supporting Zanzibar's development programmes aimed at boosting economy and bettering the lives of people in the Islands. Mr Sun Ping- Vice President of the Bank gave the assurance in China when he met with Zanzibar's Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi who paid a visit to the Bank's office in China.

Chicago, IL

