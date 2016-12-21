Tanzania: Cashew Prices Fall Amid Challenges

Dar es Salaam - Cashew nut prices have started to decline sharply from an all-time high of Sh4,000 per kilogramme due to logistical challenges traders face. At the last auctions conducted on December 9 in Newala and Ndanda in Mtwara Region, a kilo of cashew nuts fetched a minimum of Sh2,750, a 31 per cent drop from a high of Sh4,000 at previous auctions.

