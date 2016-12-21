Tanzania: Call to Restrict Importatio...

Tanzania: Call to Restrict Importation of Vegetables, Fruits in Isles

With increasing production of vegetables and fruits here, some farmers argue that it is high time to restrict importation of such goods from outside the Islands. "We ask the government to restrict importation of products like vegetables and fruits because we now produce enough in Zanzibar for sale," Chairperson of Tunamuomba Mungu Cooperative Society in North Unguja Region, Ms Mwanaumar Dadi Akida, said.

