Tanzania: Bring Train Back to Moshi a...

Tanzania: Bring Train Back to Moshi and Fix the Moshi Airport Too

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: AllAfrica.com

It is Christmas again and my Wachagga and Wapare folks are busy getting ready to go visit ancestral homes in what has been dubbed the annual pilgrimage to Kilimanjaro region. I will try my level best to steer clear of this exodus from towns and cities to Moshi, Same, Mwanga, Rombo and the low-lying Hai District of Wamachame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,295

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC