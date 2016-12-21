Tanzania: Anxiety As Telecoms Watchdog Disconnects Fake Mobile Phones

Dar es Salaam - Mobile phone users were gripped with anxiety in 2016 following the decision by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority to cut counterfeit cellphones off the country's telecommunication networks effective June 16. TCRA had announced the decision in December 2015, saying the Authority had introduced the Central Equipment Identification Register to step up security of mobile phones. According to the Authority, the CEIR ensures the safety of users when applying communication accessories, including mobile phones and tablets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.