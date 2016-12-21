Tanzania: Air Tanzania Eyes to Fly to Five More Regions

The national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited , will fly to five more regions once preparations are finalised as it seeks to expand its domestic routes, its Chief Executive Officer, Ladislaus Matide has said. Mr Matide told the 'Daily News' that preparations were being finalised for the national carrier to fly to Dodoma, Mtwara, Mpanda, Tabora and Songea as they seek to compete on domestic routes currently being served by rival airlines and venture into new regions with no air transport services.

