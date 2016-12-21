Tanzania: Air Tanzania Eyes to Fly to...

Tanzania: Air Tanzania Eyes to Fly to Five More Regions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited , will fly to five more regions once preparations are finalised as it seeks to expand its domestic routes, its Chief Executive Officer, Ladislaus Matide has said. Mr Matide told the 'Daily News' that preparations were being finalised for the national carrier to fly to Dodoma, Mtwara, Mpanda, Tabora and Songea as they seek to compete on domestic routes currently being served by rival airlines and venture into new regions with no air transport services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,337 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC