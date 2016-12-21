Tanzania: Agritech Expo to Gather Thousands in Arusha

Dar es Salaam - SAGCOT on agri in Tanzania: "Someday agriculture will truly uplift the country and the region at large" Tanzania's Development Vision 2025 and ASDS established clear priorities for the transformation process towards a modern commercial Tanzania to be private sector-led. This is according to Mr. Geoffrey Kirenga, CEO of the SAGCOT Centre Ltd, , a public-private partnership that seeks to develop the agricultural sector of Tanzania by fostering responsible agribusiness investments in the country's southern corridor.

