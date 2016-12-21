Tanzania: 2016 Review - the Year of I...

Tanzania: 2016 Review - the Year of Interesting 'Firsts' in Surgical Advancements

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - The lack of qualified medical personnel and insufficient government funding for treating non-communicable diseases such as heart complication and diabetes threaten the sustainable support of specialised surgical procedures. A cross-section of sources from civil society organisations and the government interviewed by The Citizen were concerned, that despite the increased number of NCDs across the country, the government has not yet allocated sufficient resources to train experts nor to finance the operations under the nation's annual budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,477

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC