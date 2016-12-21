Tanzania: 2016 Review - the Year of Interesting 'Firsts' in Surgical Advancements

Dar es Salaam - The lack of qualified medical personnel and insufficient government funding for treating non-communicable diseases such as heart complication and diabetes threaten the sustainable support of specialised surgical procedures. A cross-section of sources from civil society organisations and the government interviewed by The Citizen were concerned, that despite the increased number of NCDs across the country, the government has not yet allocated sufficient resources to train experts nor to finance the operations under the nation's annual budget.

