Tanzania: 2016 Review - the Year of Interesting 'Firsts' in Surgical Advancements
Dar es Salaam - The lack of qualified medical personnel and insufficient government funding for treating non-communicable diseases such as heart complication and diabetes threaten the sustainable support of specialised surgical procedures. A cross-section of sources from civil society organisations and the government interviewed by The Citizen were concerned, that despite the increased number of NCDs across the country, the government has not yet allocated sufficient resources to train experts nor to finance the operations under the nation's annual budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07)
|May '16
|Annalwise Michae...
|1,062
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC