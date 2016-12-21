Tanzania: 136 Foreign Companies Inves...

Tanzania: 136 Foreign Companies Invest 21 Trillion/ - in the Country

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The country has earned some USD10bn/- from a total of 136 foreign companies which registered and invested in the country in the past one year. That was said here yesterday by the Tanzania Investment Center Acting Director, Mr Clifford Tarimo when he was speaking to investors of the Lake Zone in a meeting held at TIC Lake zone office.

Chicago, IL

