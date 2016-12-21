Sue and Ron's Christmas appeal for school kitchen stove

Sue and Ron's Christmas appeal for sc...

A CHARITY which has helped provide education for impoverished children in Tanzania is making a Christmas appeal to help expand the school's kitchen. Africa's Children in Education was set up by Sue and Ron Hayes, from Windle, who have dedicated themselves to creating a school for a community on the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Chicago, IL

