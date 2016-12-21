Students' African odyssey

The 34 students and six teachers journeyed to Arusha, near the foot of Mount Meru in Tanzania, where they volunteered in the poverty-stricken area's children's homes and orphanages. The young people also volunteered in two of the local hospitals - witnessing everything from babies being born to surgical procedures and assisting in the day to day workings of the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clitheroe Advertiser and Times.