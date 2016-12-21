Portsmouth trio hope to summit Kilima...

Portsmouth trio hope to summit Kilimanjaro on New Year's Day

Friday

THIS trio of determined fundraisers are hoping to enter the new year on a high - literally - by scaling one of the globe's tallest mountains. Sisters Pauline and Sue Jenkins will be jetting off tomorrow with friend Tracey Routh to begin their week-long adventure in Africa, which will see them climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

