Mauritius: Mauritius Holds Air Service Negotiations With 12 Countries

Mauritius had air service negotiations with 12 countries, namely, Brazil, Canada, Cambodia, Cte d'Ivoire, Greece, India, Republic of Korea, Namibia, Poland, the Seychelles, Spain, and United Republic of Tanzania, initialed nine Bilateral Air Services Agreements, and signed nine corresponding Memoranda of Understanding/Agreed Minutes, during the recent International Conference on Air Services Negotiations Event, organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. A new Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Mauritius and India, where provisions have been made for domestic codeshare rights between the designated airlines of Mauritius and India.

