Mauritius: Mauritius Holds Air Servic...

Mauritius: Mauritius Holds Air Service Negotiations With 12 Countries

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Mauritius had air service negotiations with 12 countries, namely, Brazil, Canada, Cambodia, Cte d'Ivoire, Greece, India, Republic of Korea, Namibia, Poland, the Seychelles, Spain, and United Republic of Tanzania, initialed nine Bilateral Air Services Agreements, and signed nine corresponding Memoranda of Understanding/Agreed Minutes, during the recent International Conference on Air Services Negotiations Event, organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. A new Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Mauritius and India, where provisions have been made for domestic codeshare rights between the designated airlines of Mauritius and India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC