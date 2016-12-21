Kirk of Calder parishioners raise over A 73,000 in two years to build ...
The church, in Mid Calder, launched the Oldeani Project in September 2014 and are now well on the way to reaching their goal of A 85,000. The congregation of a church in a small West Lothian village have raised a phenomenal 73,000 in just two years to build a children's home in Tanzania.
